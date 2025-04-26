April 27, 2025
Wike appoints members of IBB Golf Club Interim Management Board

By DailyTimesNGR DailyTimesNGR
Wike

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has approved the appointment of members of the Interim Management Board of the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) Golf Club.

The IBB Golf Club Interim Management Board is to be led by Dr Peter Deshi while the Secretary is Barrister Yomi Oyelola.

Other members of the Interim Management Board are; Otunba Gbengba Elegbeleye, Arc. Nanwor Mamven, Mrs. Ekanem Ekwueme, Arc. Arabi Bello, Lawan Aboki, Okey Nnaedozie, Fred Otobo and Julius Fadairo.

By this appointment, members of IBB Golf Club Interim Management Board are to assume duty with immediate effect.

The FCT Minister congratulates the appointees and urge them to work assiduously for the repositioning of the IBB Golf Club.

 

