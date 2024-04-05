Wike appoints Maureen Tamuno as MD of Abuja Investment Company

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has appointed Maureen Tamuno as the new Managing Director of Abuja Investment Company Limited.

The announcement was made by Anthony Ogunleye, the minister’s spokesman, in a statement released in Abuja on Thursday.

The appointment of Maureen Tamuno is effective immediately, according to Mr. Ogunleye.

He said Tamuno brings a wealth of experience to her new role, having served as the Nigerian High Commissioner to Jamaica, Belize, Haiti, and the Dominican Republic.

“Her background as a public officer, entrepreneur, and diplomat is expected to contribute significantly to the operations of Abuja Investment Company Limited,” the statement noted.

The statement from Mr Ogunleye also mentioned the termination of the contract with Integrated Facility Management Services Ltd, which was responsible for managing the International Conference Centre in Abuja.

The termination is effective immediately, and Julius Berger Nigeria Plc has been contracted to undertake the centre’s renovation promptly and comprehensively.