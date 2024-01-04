“Wike appointed 15 out of Fubara’s 16 commissioners, uses Rivers state jets” – Niger Delta leader

Wisdom Ikuli, the National President of the Niger Delta Nonviolence Agitators Forum (NDNAF), has accused the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, of causing more crisis in Rivers state despite President Bola Tinubu’s intervention.

Speaking to a national newspaper, Ikuli said: “In an ideal situation, where there is respect for hierarchy and constituted authorities, Wike would have let go because of Mr President’s earlier intervention.

“Wike has directly and indirectly sent a very loud message to Nigerians and the international community that Mr. President does not have the authority or control over him, thus cannot tell him what to do. That’s the bitter truth.

“Those who know Wike very well will tell you that he is a non-conformist. He is like an idol that cannot be satisfied.

“He does not respect or value relationships except in a situation where the other party is ready to continually play the role of the fool. The key contentious issues are already in the public domain. They revolve around the quest for total control.”

Ikuli accused the former governor of holding Rivers state and its governor, Sim Fubara to ransom, with his decisions.

He said: “Wike wants to make history as the politician that governed two states synonymously. Even though he is the minister and governor of the FCT as he would love to be addressed, he still wants to be in charge of the day-to-day running of the affairs of Rivers State.

“That was the reason he singlehandedly appointed 15 out of the 16 commissioners in the Fubara administration. It is on record that he was the one that appointed the Chief of Staff, Government House. He appointed the Chief Security Officer (CSO) of the governor.

“He appointed the Chief Judge of the state. He appointed his younger brother, Hon. Martins Amaewhule as speaker of the state House of Assembly. He also appointed the deputy speaker and all the principal officers of the Assembly.

“He asked Governor Fubara not to approve any fund above N50 million without his express approval. He is the one that uses the two state-owned private jets that are always parked at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

“The governor seeks his approval before using any of the jets that are fuelled and maintained with Rivers State taxpayers’ money.”