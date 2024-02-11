Wigwe: How we planned big for aviation industry- Keyamo

By Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo

The minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo has regretted the tragic loss of his friend and neighbour, Herbert Wigwe, informing that they were about to announce something big for the aviation industry.

The Minister had a meeting in his office with Wigwe shortly before the Group Chief Executive Officer, Access Holdings Plc, travelled.

While mourning his friend, Keyamo made the disclosure in his X handle, hours after Wigwe was reported to have died following a helicopter crash in California near the Nevada border, United States of America.

The Minister stated “The reported tragic loss of my friend, brother and not-far-away neighbour in Lagos, Herbert Wigwe, the co-founder of Access Bank, the CEO of Access Holdings and the founder of Wigwe University, is very devastating. He was in my office earlier this week (where we took the pictures below) and left my office to fly out of the country and never came back. I am also shocked to learn his wife, son and other friends were involved in this tragedy.

“We were on the verge of announcing something big for the aviation sector, the reason he came to the office with his entire team, both from Access and Wigwe University. This is surreal and I am lost for words.

” May Almighty God comfort his aged parents and sibling (who were also my neighbours in Lagos for many years as a very young lawyer in Anthony Village), his immediate family members, his staff, friends across Nigeria and dependents”.