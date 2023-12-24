WIEN strives for meaningful impact in energy sector

The president of Women In Energy Network (WIEN), Mrs Eyono Fatai- Williams, has identified its WIEN Mentorship Programme as a critical project dedicated to nurturing the next generation of female leaders in the industry.

Speaking at the group’s award night in Lagos, Fatai-Williams stated that, by fostering meaningful connections and providing guidance, WIEN, has paved the way for success and create a supportive network that transcends boundaries.

She said, the award night is not just a celebration of success but a recognition of the resilience, dedication, and innovation displayed by women who have left indelible marks in the energy sector.

“It is also a reflection that our commitment to fostering a more inclusive and diverse energy landscape has never been stronger, and tonight’s awards ceremony stands as a testament to the incredible talent and excellence within our network.” she said.

Over the past year, the Women In Energy Network has been committed to creating meaningful impact through a variety of initiatives, the president stated, adding that, ‘One of our standout accomplishments has been the launch of the WIEN Woman Podcast.’

Speaking further, she added that, “this platform allows us to amplify the voices of inspiring women in the energy sector, sharing their stories, insights, experiences, and expertise. The podcast has not only amplified our mission but has also served as a source of inspiration for many aspiring professionals.”

In addition, the group’s commitment to knowledge sharing is evident through a series of Masterclasses and Webinars organized by WIEN, and which led to the creation of the WIEN Newsletter, launched earlier in the year which has been a beacon of information and trends within our network and the industry. she said.

She also explained that the Women in Energy Network is not merely an association; it is a family that nurtures talent, fosters mentorship, and encourages the next generation of women to reach even greater heights.

“As we delve into the awards ceremony, let us remember that every nominee and award recipient represents a story of resilience, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to driving positive change, and each accolade is not just a recognition of individual accomplishments but a celebration of collective triumphs. Together, we amplify our impact, making strides towards a more inclusive, diverse, and prosperous energy landscape”, she said.