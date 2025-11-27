Why we shutdown schools in Bauchi – Gov Mohammed

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has stated that the decision to close all state, federal, and private schools, covering primary, secondary, and tertiary institutions, was based on security agencies’ advice.

Speaking on Wednesday in Bauchi ahead of the State’s Executive Council, SEC, meeting, Mohammed explained that intelligence reports indicated a potential threat of school invasions and student abductions in the state. The closures, he said, were aimed at averting such attacks.

“Yes, we closed our schools because the security agencies advised us to do so. They have more information than us, and even though I am the Chief Security Officer, I don’t have the personnel to act alone. They warned of possible abductions of our students, similar to incidents that have occurred in other states,” the governor said.

He further stated that all schools in the state would be equipped with security fencing and lights, while the recruitment of vigilantes would run alongside the Safe School Programme as outlined by the Office of the National Security Adviser, promising full implementation in Bauchi.

On the recent killing of five police officers in Darazo Local Government Area, Mohammed clarified that it was not a banditry attack, as reported by some media outlets, but a community-related issue.

“We had an incident in Darazo. While some reported it as banditry, it is actually a community issue. We are on the ground and will handle it with the police and DSS,” he assured.