Why we lost to LP in 2023 – Abia PDP

The Abia State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has blamed the loss of the state to the Labour Party (LP) during the 2023 general election on defection of its members to other parties before the polls.

This is as the party said it’s support base on Abia State will not be threatened by the recent decamping of a few members to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a press release signed by Abraham Amah, the Vice Chairman/acting Publicity Secretary, the party said the loss was caused by the unexpected ditching by the disloyal members who were attracted by pecuniary gains.

Speaking on those that defected from the party on Monday, he said the defectors realized that they were no longer useful to the PDP.

He said the attention of the Abia PDP was drawn to the news of the defection of ‘a very few’ members of the PDP in Abia State to the APC.

The party has also disclosed that most of those leaving the party were responsible for the “brief downturn” the umbrella party suffered in Abia during the 2023 polls.

“The Abia PDP truly appreciates the exit of these men because after the 2023 general elections, the Abia PDP did a post-mortem on itself and came to the inevitable conclusion that the Party needs to reinvent itself for the future and that the only way for that to happen would be for the party to shed weight not by expelling some people but for those responsible for its brief downturn to exit by themselves.

“That is exactly what has happened and the Abia PDP truly appreciates their exit after they recognised that they were no longer useful to the party in whatsoever form,” the statement read.

Recall that former Chief of Staff to ex-governor Okezie Ikpeazu, Anthony Agbazuere, former Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Eze Chikanmayo and many other top members of the PDP, on Monday, joined the APC in a move that shook the Abia political space.