Why we criticize Tinubu’s government – PDP 

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the party felt constrained to caution the President Bola Tinubu- led All Progressives Congress government through constructive criticism.

The party said as the major opposition party in the country, it owe Nigerians the responsibility of putting the ruling party on its toes to fulfill campaign promises.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Hon. Debo Ologunagba disclosed this at an interactive session with journalists at the PDP national secretariat in Abuja on Wednesday.

He knocked the Tinubu government for celebrating defection of opposition politicians as if it’s celebrating a successful implementation of policies.

According to him, APC is a government that believes in propaganda.

He said “propaganda does not replace hunger. Propaganda does not replace commitment to the people and believing in the God. The question that every Nigerian asking today, am I better two years ago than I am right now? The answer is obvious, and we are all in the same market.

“You could talk about money, about devaluation, that renders whatever you are earning, and taking you below the poverty line. Today, by world record, or by world reports, over 100 million Nigerians survive on $2 a day.

“Only last week, the president had just asked for and requested for a $24.5 billion loan. What they said that is actually very annoying was that they’re going to use that money to cushion the effect of subsidy removal.

“We were here when they said to us, we’re going remove subsidies, therefore, we will not borrow anymore, we’re not going to put subsidy on petrol, and therefore, there’ll be more money to provide cushioning policies and programs, to take away the pain of the subsidy. Now, so the question is, where is the money? If indeed, you’re going to borrow money to not cushion the effect of subsidy, two years after.

“Many people have died on account of the irresponsibility of this government, because of their impoverishment and that’s why we’re here. So they said that part of that money will be used to take care of pensioners. Pension is a contributory scheme. So where’s the money?

“The National Assembly should interrogate, which they’re not doing, of course, they have declared that whatever the president says, is okay by them, and we have seen it. These are the thing that Nigerians are going to challenge in 2027.

“People are complaining that they are dying by installment. That life is coming into a halt and the president and his team, and his government, they are numb to that. In the last two years, over 600 Nigerians have been killed its on record.”

On why PDP is in opposition, he said the party criticizes for the country to be better, to do well, so that all of can benefit from it.

“It is not in our interest that the government fails, but the government must be ready to listen to alternative views that could help us build a country that all of us can have what we call the pursuit of happiness,” he said.

Despite intra- party squabbles, the National Publicity Secretary said the party has an internal mechanism to resolve issues and that the PDP is putting its act together to take over governance from the APC in 2027.

He said Nigerians need democracy, and that they continue to look up to PDP, because of its history, because of its resilience, because of its organs, because of its constitution, where nobody owns the party.

“We had challenges, no doubt but the successful convening of the meeting and the fact that the atmosphere at the meeting, came out to show the capacity of this party to come together and be unified.

“Unlike the other party, where they will say, Baba has said this, that’s not democracy. In a democracy where you have conflicting interests of people with different background, with different culture, the ability of people to come together and reconcile those differences and ensure that you have a common goal what makes democracy good.

“So when you have that level of conversation, you are sure bound to have disagreement. You’re sure going to have frictions and that’s what democracy is all about. It is about contestation of ideas, contestation of opinion and then to reach a consensus that could help move the party forward and of course, democracy in Nigeria.

“We’ve been with democracy for the military rule for many years in this country. And so we have a foundation of having divergent views, and the capacity to recognize that divergent views and to reconcile them is what makes us a political party.

“So our party is stable, we are united, we’re stronger after the NEC, coming together as a people, not just for PDP, but for the sustenance of democracy, and to ensure that democracy actually thrives in this country.

“We have witnessed a lot of issues, from defection or no defection. We must emphasize that the election of 2027 is not going to be about defection. It’s going to be a referendum on the failure of the APC, the insecurity in the land, the lack of provision of amenities, and basic things for human existence, the fact that everyday Nigerians are losing their personality because of the misguided policies of the president.

“So, we just want to let you know that we’re on course, working assiduously towards a successful national executive, national working committee, and the national convention that will produce a new working committee for the party.

And we’re determined to galvanize Nigeria on the need to sustain this democracy. So that’s the conversation, and then alternative views and ideas can be put on the table for Nigerian people to determine,” Ologunagba stated.