Why Tinubu Appointed Bosun Tijani Despite Criticism

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has revealed that his decision to appoint Dr. Bosun Tijani as Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, despite his past criticisms, was driven by his commitment to recognizing talent and giving individuals opportunities to contribute to national development.

Speaking at a special Iftar dinner held in his honour at the Presidential Villa to mark his 73rd birthday, President Tinubu stated that while Tijani’s nomination faced opposition from his close associates due to his previous critical remarks, he saw potential in the minister and chose to give him a chance.

“When I picked him, it was tough. My very close confidantes, who had read his comments on social media, came to me and said, ‘No, never.’ I said, ‘Yes, he is talented. Because he criticises me and pours abuses on the parliament, it does not mean he has nothing to offer. Maybe his frustration at that time will drive him to contribute more to governance. And today, he is doing that, and I am very proud of him,” the President said.

Dr. Tijani, in his goodwill message, shared his personal experience, expressing his surprise at being chosen despite his past activism and critiques of both the President and the National Assembly.

“Before my appointment, I had never met Mr. President. But after my confirmation, he told me, ‘I have looked at your records and activism, and I have seen there is something in you. I am giving you the opportunity to represent your country and contribute to making it a better place.’

“I was expecting a proper scolding because of my records, but the magnanimity of the President is one that I experienced for the very first time in my life. I remember that in that meeting, some people brought out my record again and told Mr President, ‘He said this, he did this.’ But the President said, ‘Shut it,'” Tijani recounted.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio also reflected on the controversy surrounding Tijani’s ministerial confirmation, recalling the heated debates in the Senate.

“When he came to the Senate for screening, senators said, ‘No, no, we can’t have him.’ One senator quoted from the internet where he described all Nigerian senators as ‘morons.’

“I had to stop proceedings and ask Bosun, ‘Did you write this?’ And he admitted, ‘Sir, I did because that was how I felt then.’ So I asked him, ‘And you have the audacity to stand before us and expect us to confirm you?'” Akpabio said.

However, Akpabio noted that what ultimately convinced the Senate to approve Tijani’s nomination was their trust in President Tinubu’s judgment.

“Mr. President, we confirmed him because we knew you must have seen something special in him. You are never wrong when it comes to your judgment of people.

“I went into an executive session and told my colleagues, ‘Let us give this young man an opportunity and see what happens.’ And today, I am happy to say that he is one of the best-performing ministers in the cabinet,” Akpabio added.

The special Iftar dinner was attended by several dignitaries, including Vice President Kashim Shettima, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Benjamin Kalu, Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma, and Professor Shaffideen Adeniyi Amuwo, a childhood friend of the President.

President Tinubu’s remarks reinforced his administration’s commitment to inclusivity, talent recognition, and national unity, setting an example of leadership that values contributions from all Nigerians, regardless of past differences.