Why startup act will end youth harassment, says minister

By Godwin Anyebe

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Ali Pantami, says the Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship Council, chaired by the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), would stop law enforcement agencies from harassing youths carrying laptops.

Pantami disclosed this to State House correspondents after meeting the President who had recently signed the Startup Bill into law.

He noted that there have been reports of young Nigerians being detained and harassed by law enforcement officers who misconstrue them as Internet fraudsters upon sighting a laptop at their disposal.

Fielding questions on the issue, Pantami said with Buhari chairing the council, Nigerians should expect a quicker response to cases of harassment.

Nigeria’s Start-Up Bill passed on July 20, 2022, was a bill initiated by the executive arm, aiming to create an enabling environment for tech startups.

