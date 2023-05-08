“Why Politicians in Nigeria Should Be Sworn In With Amadioha, Ogun” – Ohanaeze Chieftain

A message has been sent to Nigerians about swearing-in for politicians. The message was sent by a former deputy national publicity secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chuks Ibegbu.

According to him, politicians should be sworn into office with African deities such as the Amadioha and Ogun, Politics Nigeria reports.

He argued that using African deities to swear in politicians would prevent them from looting the government’s treasury while in office.

Ibegbu consequently urged the National Assembly to enact laws that would permit politicians to be sworn in using African deities.

He said:

“I advocate that all political office holders in Nigeria be sworn into office using Africa Oaths with our deities. Politicians are no longer afraid of the Bible and Qur’an and should be sworn in with African deities to instil fear and honesty in them. Unless this is done, our politicians will continue to loot us dry and mess up our lives.

“Politicians should swear with Amadioha, Ogun, Chockonoze, they will think twice before looting our patrimony. We, therefore, call on the National Assembly to pass a law to that effect immediately.”