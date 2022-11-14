‘Why Peter Obi will continue to be a headache to Atiku, Tinubu’

The Obi-Datti Media Office has said the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, will continue to rattle the presidential flagbearers of the Peoples Democratic and the All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar and Bola Tinubu, respectively.

In a statement released on Monday, the Obi-Datti Media team said the use of statistics by the former Governor of Anambra State will continue to be a headache to Atiku, Tinubu, and other presidential candidates.

The team said Obi’s use of statistics to back his explanations is upsetting to his opponents in the presidential race, stressing that they don’t have anything to back up their claims.

According to the team, Obi’s issues-driven campaigns even though the correct and necessary thing to do in an ideal democratic setting have remained foreign and unfamiliar to Nigeria’s political environment, DailyTimesNGR gathered.

The statement read “We very much understand the pricking the Obi statistics does to the old order in highlighting and bringing to the fore the rape they did to our dear nation, but there is no apology for following the global best practices to drive home points.

“Therefore, if you can’t beat them join them. If you have no statistics to offer apparently because you are mentally lazy or feel it would expose and contradict your past more, the right thing to do is to join the winning train that has left the station.

“The twist of reeling statistics by Obi and his Vice-presidential candidate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmad has successfully thrown many pundits and politicians off balance because they were never prepared for it.

“The use of statistics and figures by Obi to buttress his points to Nigerians has helped to drive home his points, almost the same way the use of statistics and illustrations are handy in explanation of things.

“Statistics has become sets of mathematical equations that we use to analyze things. It keeps us informed about what is happening in the world around us especially as we live in an information age and much of this information are determined mathematically by Statistics help. Whether in business, politics or any life endeavor, informed correct data and statistics concepts are necessary and inevitable.

“However, despite the benefits of using figures to back claims, it’s therefore understandable seeing Obi and his team facing all kinds of attacks for using statistics in his campaigns because by it he has elevated the conversation beyond their reach.”

