Why PDP govs met Atiku — Tambuwual

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, on Wednesday, held a closed door meeting with governors elected on the party’s platform.

Atiku summoned the meeting hours before Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, was officially announced the standard bearer of the All Progressives Congress, DailyTimes gathered.

It was gathered that the meeting which was earlier designed to be a “thank you” meeting between the PDP candidate and the Governors, became a consultation and strategy meeting when Tinubu’s victory became apparent.

Those familiar with happenings within the party said the meeting is the first in a series of meetings preparatory to the campaigns for the 2023 general elections.

Briefing newsmen shortly after the meeting ended, Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum and Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwual said: “On behalf of my colleagues the governors, let me commend the leadership of the party and members of our party for a very successful national convention.

“The national chairman along with the candidate came to thank the governors for their roles at the convention.

“We talked about cooperation and collaboration in prosecuting a very successful electioneering campaign that will result into victories for the PDP at various elections from the state house of assembly, national election, governorship and the presidential election come February, 2023.

“It is more of a consultative meeting on matters concerning the way forward. “

In response to a question whether the issue of a running mate for the PDP Presidential candidate was discussed, Tambuwual said:

“It is part of the consultation, its ongoing and governors are also being consulted on that.“

The former vice president had earlier, congratulated his APC opponent, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, for winning the APC presidential ticket after a hard fought primary.

Atiku said Tinubu’s victory was proof of his tenacity in his journey towards strengthening the nation’s democracy.

This was contained in a tweet on Atiku’s verified twitter account @atiku, on Wednesday.

The tweet read “Congratulations, @officialABAT, on your emergence as your party’s presidential candidate. It has been a hard-fought contest, but that you prevailed confirms your tenacity. -AA.”

