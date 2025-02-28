Why Nigeria Must Uphold the One-China Policy Amid Strengthening Ties with Beijing

By Victor Liman

Nigeria’s relationship with China has evolved into one of the most critical diplomatic and economic partnerships in Africa.

The recent deepening of bilateral cooperation, culminating in the appointment of the Director General, DG of Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, reaffirms Nigeria’s commitment to fostering a high-level, mutually beneficial relationship with Beijing.

At the core of this partnership lies Nigeria’s adherence to the One-China Policy, a long-standing foreign policy position that must be preserved, particularly as external forces seek to undermine it.

Since the formal establishment of diplomatic ties in 1971, Nigeria has consistently upheld the principle that there is only one China, recognizing the People’s Republic of China (PRC) as the sole legitimate government of China and acknowledging Taiwan as an inalienable part of Chinese territory.

This position is not merely a symbolic gesture; it aligns with Nigeria’s strategic interests and reflects a broader international consensus.

Nigeria’s reaffirmation of this policy during President Tinubu’s state visit to China last year and its subsequent commitment to a comprehensive strategic partnership with Beijing underscores the significance of this relationship.

In practical terms, Nigeria has moved to enforce this stance, including the relocation of the Taipei Trade Office from Abuja to Lagos in 2017 to limit Taiwan’s political and diplomatic engagements in Nigeria.

These actions demonstrate Nigeria’s resolve to maintain the integrity of its diplomatic commitments. China has emerged as an indispensable partner in Nigeria’s quest for economic development.

Trade between the two countries has surpassed $20 billion annually, dwarfing Nigeria’s minimal commercial engagements with Taiwan.

From infrastructure development—such as railways, roads, and power projects—to technology transfer and financial support, China’s role in Nigeria’s development cannot be overstated.

Moreover, China’s financing of critical projects through the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has been instrumental in transforming Nigeria’s infrastructure landscape.

The ongoing Lagos-Ibadan and Abuja-Kaduna railway projects, funded and constructed by Chinese entities, illustrate the tangible benefits of this partnership.

Abandoning or weakening Nigeria’s One-China policy would not only jeopardize these projects but could also strain future investments and cooperation.

The recent attempts by Taiwan’s trade representatives to undermine Nigeria’s policy by calling for the relocation of their office back to Abuja are not just a diplomatic inconvenience—they are a direct challenge to Nigeria’s sovereignty and foreign policy credibility.

These actions risk turning Nigeria into a geopolitical battleground at a time when the country should be focused on economic recovery and strategic partnerships. Globally, the One-China policy has been the foundation of China’s diplomatic relations.

Even the United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758, passed in 1971, recognized the PRC as the only legitimate representative of China. Nigeria was among the 26 African nations that supported this resolution, reinforcing its diplomatic commitment to Beijing.

To deviate from this policy now would not only strain relations with China but also damage Nigeria’s credibility as a reliable international partner.

To ensure the continued success of this strategic partnership, Nigeria must take the following steps;

Close the Taipei Trade Office in Lagos– Taiwan’s economic interactions with Nigeria are insignificant, and the office serves no critical purpose other than causing diplomatic friction.

Enhance Bilateral Mechanisms with China– The newly appointed Director General on Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership should work towards deepening economic cooperation and ensuring Nigeria maximizes its engagement with China under the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

Reject External Interference– Western powers have often used Taiwan as a tool to counterbalance China’s influence globally. Nigeria must avoid being drawn into such geopolitical maneuvering and remain firm in its strategic interests.

Leverage China’s Technological and Industrial Strength– Beyond infrastructure, Nigeria should push for more collaboration in manufacturing, digital technology, and industrialization, ensuring a transfer of skills and long-term benefits.

Nigeria’s One-China policy is not up for debate—it is a fundamental principle that serves the country’s strategic interests. As Nigeria and China embark on a new era of cooperation, Nigeria must not allow distractions from Taiwan or external actors to weaken this alliance. Upholding the One-China policy will not only reinforce Nigeria’s position as a credible international partner but will also ensure that its growing ties with China continue to yield economic and developmental dividends.

By remaining steadfast, Nigeria can solidify its role as a key player in China-Africa relations while safeguarding its own economic and diplomatic future.

Victor Liman was the former Chief Trade Negotiator of Nigeria and Acting Director General, Nigerian Office for Trade Negotiations. He was also the Head and Trade Commissioner, Nigeria Regional Investment and Trade Office, Shanghai, China; with concurrent mandate to oversee the South Asian countries’ trade relations with Nigeria.