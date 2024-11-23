Why NEC meeting was postponed – PDP National Secretary

By Tunde Opalana

The hope of many members of the major opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has once again been dashed as the party postponed its National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting slated for next week Thursday, November 28.

Aspirations of putting the party on the right footing including a definite decision on the acting tenure of Ambassador Ilya Damagum’s national chairmanship was again shifted.

Daily Times recalled that the NEC meeting, earlier scheduled to hold in August this year was first shifted to September.

But amidst internal crisis, the all important meeting was rescheduled for October 2, and later moved to November 28.

In a public notice signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, in Abuja on Friday, the meeting has again be shifted.

Anyanwu explained that the decision was made to allow party leaders to attend the funeral of the late First Lady of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Mrs Patience Umo Eno, who was the wife of Governor Pastor Umo Bassey Eno.

The funeral is scheduled to take place from November 27th to 29th, 2024.

The party scribe in the statement said “At its meeting of Wednesday, the attention of the National Working Committee (NWC) was drawn to the programme of events of the funeral ceremony of Mrs. Eno, which coincide with the scheduled dates of activities for the 99th NEC meeting.

“After due consideration, the NWC, recognising the need for party leaders to commiserate with Governor Eno, hereby notify NEC members that the 99th NEC meeting will now be held on a date that will be communicated to members in due course.”

“All NEC Members should please note the change of date and be guided accordingly. The NWC sincerely regrets inconvenience this change of date will cause distinguished members of NEC.”