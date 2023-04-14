Why my administration deserves another tenure – Gov Diri

…says PDP doesn’t depend on violence to get power

By Amos Okioma

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has given thumbs up to his administration, saying it deserves a second term based on its performance in the last three years plus.

Speaking on Arise Television current affairs programme, “The Morning Show” on Thursday, the Bayelsa governor said his administration had made appreciable progress in virtually every sector of the state’s economy such as infrastructure, education, health agriculture, sports, skills acquisition and human capacity development.

Senator Diri had on Wednesday emerged as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the November 11, 2023 governorship election in the state.

He was the sole aspirant in the governorship primary election held in Yenagoa.

His Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, in a statement, quoted the governor as saying it is only those desperate for power that will not see and appreciate what the government had done during the period to improve the lives of Bayelsans.

He said through investments in agriculture, various skills acquisition programmes and support for small scale businesses, his administration created jobs outside the state’s civil service.

While admitting that there are a few roads in the state capital that still need attention, the governor stated that so far more than 30 new concrete roads have been constructed apart from the ongoing and completed big-ticket road projects to open up the state and link up communities.

Responding to a question on the state’s internally generated revenue, he advocated for the practice of true federalism in the country, which he said would boost the revenue of the state.

He however informed that an economic summit will soon be held to chart a new course for the state’s economy.

On the issue of flooding, the Bayelsa helmsman said a flood and erosion control agency has been established with the responsibility of proffering holistic solutions to the menace.

He said when the agency is fully functional, the issue of flooding in the state will be better handled and that the administration was committed to preventing past ugly occurrences.

On the governorship election, Governor Diri said neither his government nor his party was afraid of any opposition party in the state. According to him, the PDP in the state was more united than before and was ready to face any candidate presented by the opposition in the election.

His words: “Those who are power hungry will always come from the viewpoint of attack. Like I said, there are some who have eyes but cannot see.

“If you come to Bayelsa today, you will notice and experience peace and security, which had eluded the state.

“Bayelsa State is the goose that lays the golden egg. Let us operate a proper federalism and see whether our IGR will be low.

“In terms of employment, government has decided to encourage our people to be self-employed and look in the direction of the private sector. We set aside N100m monthly to support small businesses in the 105 wards in the state.

“We have also encouraged our youths to engage in sports to develop and use their potential. On security, we have equally made good progress.”

Responding to a question on roads, the governor said: “Any Bayelsan who says our roads are not plyable is lying. We have built roads. Yes, there are some roads that need the attention of government but that is not to say we have not done anything in that regard.

“We are ready for whoever will emerge from the primaries of other parties. But like I said, we can no longer depend on violence to clinch power. Power comes from God.

READ ALSO: Estate developers disown arrested land grabbing

“Let me assure you that our party is far more united than what we had previously. The PDP won convincingly in the just concluded elections. So, it shows that we are on ground.

“I have set up an agency to deal with flood and erosion. The agency will commence work almost immediately and is expected to come up with both temporary and holistic methods to check flooding.”

For more news updates follow us on www.dailytmesng.com