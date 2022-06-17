Why Many Nigerians Love To Live in Luxury Apartments- Ibrahim Adekunle Israel

A real estate entrepreneur and businessman, Adekunle Ibrahim Israel talks about Nigerian being a destination for luxury apartments.

A real estate entrepreneur and businessman, Adekunle Ibrahim, has stated that it is very easy to become a homeowner in Nigeria.

The Chief Executive Officer of Evermark Homes and Properties, a growing real estate firm said, “Despite hyperinflation ravaging the country, it is very easy to become a homeowner in Nigeria.

“The major challenge we have in Nigeria at the moment is hyperinflation rates which have led to a cut-throat cost of building materials. Many companies have had to close shops as a result of this, but our driving force and consistency persist. Other challenges include government policies and tax rates from the government which are dire, as we are often charged more than we actually earn. However, such problems could be solved by doing things right.

Ibrahim, who spoke to pressmen during the unveiling of his company’s new logo, said, “The first step is identifying a trusted real estate company like Evermark Homes. Secondly, affordable and flexible payment plans in real estate avail everyone the opportunity to navigate the cost of owning one.

“The representation of faith and passion in our logo, I think, is the important value it carries, because, in the past few years, we have done the impossible, especially in an unusual time when the world was going through a pandemic. Our driving force has been the faith that we had and the passion we have for what we do.”

