‘Why Mamman Daura, El-Rufai are defending CBN Gov Emefiele from arrest’

Reports emerging on Friday, January 13, 2023, alleged why Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, and President Muhammadu Buhari’s nephew, Mamman Daura, and others were deploying every means to stop the Department of State Services (DSS) from arresting Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

It was gathered that there have been a series of controversies since the DSS obtained an order to arrest Emefielfe on sight.

Two DSS officials familiar with Emefiele’s matter had confirmed that the domestic intelligence office of the secret police had deployed several officers to monitor the CBN Headquarters, Emefiele’s family residence in Lagos and the Abuja home of businessman Christopher Emefiele.

However, multiple groups, including civil society organisations, have condemned what they described as a plot to frame Emefiele for terrorism and remove him from office.

Meanwhile, in a publication earlier, the DSS swiftly warned against being used to undermine its investigations. The secret police, although, did not specifically mention Emefiele’s name.

DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya, was quoted in the statement saying the service would not be distracted by those seeking to use “propaganda” to undermine its lawful investigations.

In a fresh report on Friday (today), SaharaReporters quoted some sources reportedly in the know as saying that monarchs; Obas and Emirs have been lobbied and deployed to beg on behalf of Emefiele and convince the President and Director-General of the DSS of the need to let the CBN Governor be.

It was said that Daura and Governor El-Rufai were “working hard and doing everything within their power to wage war against the DG of DSS (Yusuf Bichi)”.

“They have deployed Obas and Emirs to beg on behalf of Emefiele and Governor Nasir El-Rufai leading the charge to fight for him,” one of the sources reportedly said.

Why El-Rufai Is Defending Emefiele Against DSS

It was alleged that embattled Emefiele had at a time helped the Kaduna State Governor secure a World Bank loan worth $350 million.

According to the source, El-Rufai raked in gains in Dollars from the said load.

“Emefiele helped Governor El-Rufai to secure a $350m world bank loan out of which the governor made for himself N70 per dollar after the cash was sold to Aliko Dangote.

“Emefiele has serious stakes in 12 banks. He needs to explain how he got money to be a major stakeholder in 12 banks. He has stakes in Tita, Globus, Providence, Union Bank, big interest in First Bank and others,” said the source who pleaded to be anonymous for security reasons.

He furthered that President Buhari’s nephew, Mamman Daura, is still working hard for Emefiele not to be arrested.

“He is still waging war against the Director-General of the DSS and other top officials,” he added.

Emefiele Holds Emergency Meeting With AGF Malami, SGF Mustapha As CBN Boss Mulls Resignation

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele reportedly met on Thursday with top government officials at the CBN’s headquarters.

This is coming amid reports in some quarters that Emefiele has yet to return to Nigeria from his trip abroad.

It was, however, confirmed yesterday that Emefiele is in the country and he met with the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Gida Mustapha and other government officials in Abuja yesterday.

A senior official at the meeting told Peoples Gazette that the emergency meeting was connected with an attempt to force Emefiele to resign from office and negotiate his way out of being arrested by the DSS.

