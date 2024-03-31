Why LASG postponed Boat Regatta fiesta

Lagos State Government has postponed the highly anticipated Lagos State Boat Regatta originally slated for Easter Monday, 1st of April, 2024.

A release issued by the State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, said the postponement of the event comes as part of the government’s efforts to ensure optimal participation and enjoyment for all attendees.

It noted that the Boat Regatta is a hallmark event in Lagos’ cultural calendar for celebrating the vibrant maritime heritage of the state, while providing a platform for showcasing traditional boat racing and cultural performances

The Ministry assured all stakeholders and Lagosians that the rescheduled date will allow for better coordination and preparation, promising an unforgettable experience for residents and visitors alike.

The statement reads, “The Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, being the coordinating Ministry for the event, apologized for any inconvenience caused by the postponement with a promise that a new date for the Lagos State Boat Regatta will be communicated as soon as possible”.

“The Ministry also extends its gratitude to all participants, stakeholders, and sponsors of the event for their understanding and flexibility regarding the unanticipated development”.