Why Iran defeated Wales 2-0 – Jay Jay Okocha

Former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder, Austin Jay Jay Okocha, has insisted that Iran defeated Wales 2-0 in Friday’s Group B World Cup tie because they were the better team during the contest.

According to Okocha, Wales never looked like a team willing to give all they could to win the encounter, adding that they were very defensive and got punished by Iran.

Iran defeated a 10-man Welsh side 2-0, thanks to late goals from Rouben Cheshmi and Ramin Rezaeian, DailyTimesNGR gathered.

“Yes [it was a late drama] they [Iran] left it late, well deserved as well because in the second half they kept probing,” Okocha told Supersport.

“They were the better team, I think and got rewarded.

“Maybe we will say the red card [to Wayne Hennessey] contributed to it, but the Welsh team never looked as if they were willing to come out and win the game.

“They were very defensive and got punished as well.”

