Why Imolites should re-elect Uzodinma in 2023 – APC

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Imo State on Sunday, enumerated reasons residents of the state should cast their votes for Governor Hope Uzodinma during the November 11 2023 governorship poll.

Speaking on behalf of the ruling APC to a cross-section of newsmen in Owerri, the state Publicity Secretary of Imo APC, Cajetan Duke, thanked Imolites who spoke through their votes for the candidates of APC.

The APC spokesman maintained that the victory of the party was nothing but an implicit vote of confidence in Senator Hope Uzodimma, whom he described as a rare statesman and uncommon democrat who has restored the confidence of the people in the business of governance in the state.

According to the spokesman, “The overwhelming victory of our party in the just concluded state assembly election is a reflection of our people’s opinion and confidence in the shared prosperity administration of our performing governor, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma”.

He added, “There’s no other way to appreciate a governor who has kept his covenant with the people, particularly in the area of quality infrastructural development, recovery of stolen critical public assets as well as civil service reforms among others.

“There is no doubt that the governor has distinguished himself within the short stay in office as a leader that can be trusted. A governor who has refused to follow the unpopular trend of his predecessors’ leadership of my family, my family but chose to return governance to the people”.

According to Duke,” the victory of the party is a revelation of what to come as the state approaches the much anticipated November 11, 2023 governorship election.

“What happened on March 18, is a peep into the mindset of our people as we navigate towards the 2023 governorship election in the state later this year. Our people have seen the evidence of shared prosperity and we believe that the people are committed to consolidating the gains of this administration through the re-election of our governor. Imo electorate will certainly re-elect Governor Uzodimma and return APC to power in Imo State this November”, Duke enthused.”