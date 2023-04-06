Why I want to be Senate President – Ndume

Ali Ndume, a former Senate Leader and senator representing Borno South Senatorial district, has disclosed why he’s contesting to become the next Senate President.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Borno South Senator kicked against zoning of the Senate President seat, stressing that the fairness of the zoning arrangements would determine the outcome of his pursuit.

He faulted the decision of the APC to insist on zoning arrangements for positions in the National Assembly while such was ignored during the presidential primary election.

According to Ndume: “Subject to the position of the party (APC), and the fairness of such arrangements, I intend to throw my hat in the race for Senate Presidency because of my experience.

“The APC leadership did not take any position during the presidential primary election. Aspirants from all geopolitical zones participated in the exercise.

“Senators should be allowed to choose a competent person among them that has adequate legislative and managerial experiences to lead the Senate.”