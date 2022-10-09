Why I run a digital entertainment media ―TMY Mart founder Ajayi Solomon

Tech guru Ajayi Solomon has explained that his love for entertainment is the reason he founded Tree Money Yard Market aka TMY Mart, a digital media service company, located in Lekki part of Lagos State.

“I studied tech from a very young age. I am an entertainer with a vision to influence people of my generation to become more active in the digital world, this is why I’m involved in media activities,” said the founder and CEO Ajayi Solomon.

The company established in 2011, with the initial vision of functioning as a music record label has since diversified into a variety of digital media services (majorly media content production and management) that include social media management, podcasting services, media production, brand development and activation, event coverage and photoshoot among others.

The dream, according to the founder was for TMY Mart to evolve into “a total entertainment and lifestyle company.”

Said he: “TMY Mart’s strength is derived from my expertise in tech, my experience in the entertainment industry and my keen understanding of the emerging digital business environment.”

By this year, 2020, TMY Mart has established its presence as a leading Nigerian media brand, Ajayi Solomon claimed.

“In five years, we have worked with major clients in the corporate world, in the entertainment industry and with public figures and politicians,” he avowed, saying “ We have helped to make their brands bigger and stronger.”

According to him, TMY Mart has digital exposure that is second to none. “As a result, our clients enjoy the benefit of maximum outreach in the digital space.”

The company is working to expand its services and further strengthen its influence across the globe by 2022, the TMY Mart founder disclosed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...