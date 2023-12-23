Why I love dating old women –Singer Chike

Singer Chike Ezekpeazu Osebuka, popularly known as Chike, has made clarifications on why he only dates older women. According to the artiste; older women are more matured in their reasoning and communication and can easily flow.

Chike said that the younger ones apparently below his age, are more interested in taking pictures and posting on the Instagram and hardly flow in conversation.

He made this revelation in a recent interview on the episode of the Unpack Podcast anchored by NAY.

The30-year-old admitted that it’s rare to get younger matured minded ladies who can flow with you.

He said the younger ones he likes communicating with; are the career ones that are focused and not the ones that have nothing to offer.

His words, “most of these ladies cannot communicate. The time you start finding women who can communicate, they are slightly advanced in age, not girls of 23 years. Imagine running around with a girl of 23 years, what’s she going to handle, what’s she going to understand?

She just wants to take pictures and be on the Instagram and tell everybody that she is dating you. What are you unpacking for that person?

Let’s be honest, you can find younger women who are matured; but they are rare, but you find it more in older women.

Then before you know it ,you find guys dating older women and you wonder what is going on, it’s because as a guy, when you are getting to a place where you want certain level of peace; its only older women who can give you that.

The past two relationships I have been in, they [my partners] have been older than me. There is no small girl that can say I am dating her.

“I mean, I probably just say‘Hi’ to them [younger women]. And that’s it. It’s not going to get past that because I know where it’s going.Our visions are just not the same.”