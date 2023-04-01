Why I launched a reading competition for children

–Filmmaker, Ikenna Amobi

Chidi Ikenna Amobi, a filmmaker from Ogidi, Anambra State, has been at the vanguard of preserving the Igbo culture via artistic endeavours. He talks about the ‘Read and Earn Literary Competition’ initiative, which he has been taking round schools in South East Nigeria.

Tell us about ‘Read and Earn’?

Well, ‘Read and Earn Literary Competition’ is a programme creatively designed and launched by me to encourage and assist young and growing generation to read to know and not just to pass examinations. At a time like this, the interest of the society is just on the certificate and no longer on the knowledge and information gotten from schools. This is why you see a lot of graduates who could not defend what they studied or express themselves comfortably in a gathering, interview or anywhere in the society. The society does not seem to have seen the challenges associated with this situation.

In a situation where people do not read, they will obviously not learn. So, I took it as a challenge to organise what I termed “READ AND EARN LITERARY COMPETITION” in order to make the younger generation not only to learn but also to earn from reading . To understand that one could be given money just for reading a book. Since I started doing that, it has really been fruitful.

When did you start doing that?

I started doing that in the year 2021. It has been done in Ogidi, Onitsha, Nkwelle Ezunaka and others. I just got through with the 8th edition which took place on the 25th March, 2023 at Akunne Oniah Memorial Secondary, Onitsha.

Who is sponsoring the project?

Well, I am the person sponsoring the project. Though I have gotten support from few individuals like Prof. Dike Kalu, Engr. Aneto Okakpu, Mr. Sunday Ogbuchukwu, Adaora Akunne, Comrade Eunice Illo, Mr. Chijioke Onyilimba and few others who had also supported at various editions. So, I ask corporate organizations, wealthy individuals to come and support this great ideology of making our children read their books again for a better, greater, innovative and habitable society.

Has government at any level supported this project?

Not really, the governments at all levels are expected to get involved in this restorative movement. It is true that this programme is for all the children across the country but I wish that the governor of my state, Anambra, Prof. Charles Soludo, who has evidently shown his love for the education sector by first recruiting 5000 teachers for adequate teaching and learning among the growing children, should support or partner with this noble idea.

He has started making impact in the education sector, no doubt. I have also seen the 1 Youth 2 Skills he has kicked off with, these are laudable achievements, He cannot do everything at once.

So, on this, I need support and partnership with the government to take this great project to all the communities in the state because every child matters and there shall be equal opportunities and education across the state.

Though, as I said before, not only the government is expected to come in but also wealthy, educated and other professionals among us, because when these growing ones are rightly educated, they become greater, innovative and productive for all of us tomorrow, which will at the long run, bring about a progressive and habitable society.

Will the children earn more if you have more support?

Yes, if I have more support, I will increase the money they are earning. It may be not be much now, yes, but I don’t want to say that I will give them millions when I know that I cannot give that at the moment, that is why I am giving them the amount I can comfortably give until I get more supporters and sponsors.

What really matters is to revive and promote reading among the growing generation. When they read one, they will have interest to read two and so on, then with that, we are going to have graduates that will truly become ambassadors anywhere they are. Let us truly revive, encourage and promote qualitative education among the growing generation who will eventually become the future we are all talking about now. So, if I have more sponsors, I will equally give them more money.

How has the impact been?

Oh my God, honestly, the impact is now the motivating force. It has been great. In fact, most of the children are now the ones reminding their teachers about the competition. Some of the teachers have told me that. Honestly, that has made me fulfilled. It proved to me that what I am doing is not a waste of time. The previous one I did, you need to see how these young ones are struggling to win..that showed me that they read the books they were given. So you can see, that the impact has been fruitful.

When is the next one coming up?

The competition is every term. I just concluded the 8th edition on the 25th of March, 2023. The 9th edition will be in the third term and the date has also been fixed. It will take place on the 1st of July, 2023 and it will be in Igbo language. This is the first time I am doing the Igbo competition. It is also to make the young ones to know that they also need to know, read, write and speak their own language too. It will be done in Anambra State, but the venue is yet to be fixed.

How would other schools join?

It is open for every school. Any school that wants to join this competition should follow us on Facebook on (Read and Earn Literary Competition).

