Why I don’t support abortion – Augustina Amaechi

US-based Nigerian nurse, public health practitioner and social media influencer, Augustina Amaechi has stated reasons why she did not support abortion unless it’s a risk to the mother’s life.

In Nigeria, Abortion is illegal and it carries a heavy jail sentence of up to 14 years in imprisonment unless if it is performed to save the life of a pregnant woman. Aside from health complications associated with abortion, religious leaders frown against it.

Amaechi said abortion is a grave sin and should only be done if it’s a risk to both Mother and Child.

“As a medical practitioner, I have to separate my personal beliefs from my professional one. Personally, I feel abortion is a grave sin, no child should be aborted except the life of the mother is at risk or the quality of life of the child will be largely diminished if born, maybe due to a medical condition or so. Or, if the child was conceived via rape or incest”

“Professionally, I feel every woman should have a right to their body, this includes whether they wanna have an abortion or not, regardless of the circumstances surrounding it” she said.

Abortion can however be avoided by taking the right precautions to avoid unwanted pregnancies.

“Using contraceptives is highly advised to avoid unwanted pregnancies, so as to avoid a situation where abortion is an option,” Amaechi explained.

