Why I am selfish – Tekno

Nigerian singer, Augustine Kelechi, popularly known as Tekno, has said he is selfish.

The singer revealed he is selfish because he loves himself too much.

According to him, his priority in life is to enjoy himself.

Tekno stated this in a recent interview with content creator Franck Fun, in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital.

The singer said he is excited to be in Ebonyi and is open to trying new foods.

Tekno said, “My name is Kelechukwu Augustine. I am an indigene of Ebonyi State. I’m from Ivo local government.

“I love myself so much. I am a very selfish person. But it’s okay to be selfish. Because for life na only dem born and na only you go walka go.

“I’m happy to be home in Ebonyi. I’m here to try the foods. I’ve eaten so many foods abroad. I’m an American boy. So, I’m back home now to taste some local dishes. And I’m happy to be back home.”

The ‘Pana’ crooner said his advice to young people is “in everything you do, make sure you enjoy life.”