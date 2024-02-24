Why I almost committed suicide – Cynthia Morgan

Sensational dancehall singer, Cynthia Morgan, has revealed that she continually nursed the thought of committing suicide after her fallout with Jude Engees Okoye and his record label Northside Entertainment.

According to her, after the incident; she became short of cash and ended up eating noodles many times a day. The situation led her to depression and her only consolation was the thought of suicide, however; the thought of subjecting her mother to the agony of losing her, held her back.

Taking to her Instagram page, the sultry singer, resumed her ‘dragging’ with Jude Okoye, the elder brother of Peter and Paul Okoye, of the P-Square fame. Morgan used the opportunity of Paul Okoye’s (Rude boy) intervention in the misunderstanding between Davido and Burna Boy to voice out her anger against her former label boss, Jude Okoye.

Cynthia also shared on her Instagram page an old picture of the car Jude Okoye got her in 2013, which was acquired on mortgage. She denied an earlier allegation by Okoye that she owed the music label; rather she said it was Jude and the record company that owed her and demanded that they pay her royalties. She queried, if she wasn’t productive in his label, how come she performed at Coke Studio where she was paid N5 million and also played for Star Trek where she was paid millions for the 11 shows she did for them.

According to Cynthia, whose new stage name is Madrina, she earned little from the label while she was signed to them. She however warned that her silence over the years concerning this matter is not foolishness. She also posted an old picture of the car given to her by the recording company.

Her words,” “I got signed to Jude Okoye’s label in October 2013 and this car was given to me in the last quarter of 2015 on ‘mortgage’, as you can see; I posted the car on my Instagram handle on the 5th of January 2016 and that was because they had to spray paint the car and all. Jude claim I owe him money that I didn’t make him a dime while I was with his label.”

Coke Studio alone paid me 5million naira in 2016 and if I didn’t play shows for Star Trek during 2014/16, I played about 11 shows, and I was never paid less than a million for each performance. I am only saying these because they are names of brands. What about my royalties for my intellectual property? Till date I haven’t seen a dime. I keep you quiet no mean say I be mumu. But I want make you know say you don prize for God hand and you are playing a dangerous game,” she said.