Why FG is keeping Nnamdi Kanu despite court ruling-Malami, explains

The Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, says the Federal government cannot release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB despite the Abuja Appeal court issuing an order for his immediate release.

In an interview with Vanguard, Malami said the rendition of Nnamdi Kanu could not be used as the only basis to free the IPoB leader of other offenses allegedly committed by him against the Federal Government of Nigeria. He explained that the government was holding on to Kanu on account of four major issues, which were preceded by the rendition matter for which the court cleared him.

“To release or not to release Nnamdi Kanu is a function of law and the rule of law for that matter. In arriving at a decision whether to release or not release, is one; you look at the rule of law, two; you look at the public and the national interest, three; you look at the security situation, four; you look at the international diplomacy.

Let me talk first of the rule of law. This is someone that has been granted bail on account of charges that have been preferred against him at the court. Someone jumping bail to international community, a case of fugitive is established against the background of jumping the bail.

Two, arising from the national security, this is someone that is charged with treason, incitement and destruction of civil authority, murder and assassination of others on account of his incitement, that boils down to issues of national security and criminality.

Three, on account of international diplomacy, this is someone that has against his person, used the international community or a foreign country to launch an attack against a nation, against his nation for that matter.”

