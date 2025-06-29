Why Dr. Ojulari Deserves a Fair Chance

As Nigeria enters a period of intense political recalibration ahead of the 2027 general election, appointees of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu have increasingly found themselves in the crosshairs of orchestrated media attacks and partisan criticisms, with analysts warning of a systematic plot to undermine the administration’s achievements under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The latest target is Dr. Bayo Ojulari, Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), who assumed office just three months ago. Despite his impressive record in the oil and gas industry and clear presidential mandate to reform and reposition the NNPCL for profitability and transparency, Ojulari is facing an aggressive smear campaign driven by political interests.

Critics have latched onto NNPCL’s recent management retreat in Kigali, Rwanda, accusing the leadership of procedural irregularities in the planning and logistics of the event. However, industry stakeholders argue that such criticisms lack substance, as retreats of this nature are standard practice in large organizations, especially when designed to chart a new course involving domestic and international partners.

More troubling to observers is the political timing of these attacks. With former presidents, ex-governors, and veteran politicians jostling for relevance and eyeing a comeback, many of them appear determined to derail the momentum of Tinubu’s reforms by targeting his most strategic appointees. Analysts suggest this effort is part of a larger strategy to erode public confidence in the administration and set the stage for a regime change agenda.

President Tinubu himself recently acknowledged the hostile political climate, noting that “even if you spill your blood for Nigeria, some people will still insult you.” His observation underscores the toxic environment confronting public officials, particularly those leading critical agencies like the NNPCL.

Ojulari’s emergence as a technocrat leading the nation’s oil behemoth came after years of calls for merit-based appointments. His reform agenda, according to insiders, is focused on overhauling outdated systems, driving efficiency, and ensuring that Nigeria’s vast petroleum resources are transparently managed for the benefit of citizens.

Notably, the ongoing investigations into past refinery rehabilitation contracts do not implicate Ojulari, who was not in office during the period in question. Yet detractors are leveraging unrelated probes to cast a shadow over his tenure.

Commentators warn that if patriotic citizens like Dr. Ojulari are continually distracted or vilified based on political maneuvering, Nigeria’s efforts at economic recovery and institutional reform may suffer setbacks. They urge Nigerians to remain vigilant and distinguish between constructive criticism and politically motivated sabotage.

In a nation as complex and politically charged as Nigeria, where governance is often disrupted by ethno-religious and partisan tensions, analysts believe allowing new appointees the space to deliver on their mandate is essential. Dr. Ojulari and the NNPCL leadership, they argue, should be judged based on performance metrics, not partisan vendettas.

As the 2027 election looms, it appears that the battle for political dominance has begun not on the campaign trail, but in strategic media attacks targeting the credibility of those seen as pillars of Tinubu’s governance blueprint.