Why celebrities should stop trusting domestic staff – Browny Igboegwu

Nollywood actor, Browny Igboegwu has given reasons why celebrities and working class who are parents should stop trusting domestic staff.

He stated this following the tragic demise of Ifeanyi Adeleke, son of prominent Nigerian singer, Davido.

The death of Ifeanyi Adeleke is no longer news and many Nigerians have expressed shock over the drowning accident.

Mourning the loss, Browny via his Instagram page expressed sadness, saying he has been waiting to hear it’s fake news, but unfortunately it turned out to be real, DailyTimesNGR gathered.

The actor advised celebrities and working class parents who are busy with work, to learn from the incident and always look after their children and not entrust their safety to their domestic staff because the devil is tricky.

READ ALSO: KNCV donates mobile trucks for tuberculosis testing.

He wrote: ‘‘I have been waiting to hear it’s fake news, but unfortunately it’s a reality. My sympathy to your parents and everybody who love you. My heart bleeds, especially when I think of how painful your death could be, I can imagine how you may have struggled in that pool before giving up the ghost and nobody could rescue you, my heart bleeds.

”Fellow parents especially celebrities and working class parents who are busy with work, pls let’s learn a very big lesson from this. Pls always look after your child and do not put so much trust in the nanny or other domestic staff the devil is tricky.

”This is the second time we have a celebrity’s baby drowning in the pool and we declare in Jesus name that this shall be the last by the grace of almighty God Amen.

“Rest In Peace son you will be missed’’.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...