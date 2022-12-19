Why Buhari singled NASENI boss, Haruna, out for honour at last FEC meeting of 2022

By Ukpono Ukpong

On Wednesday, the 21s of this month, President Muhammadu Buhari will be conferring a national honour of the Officer of the Federal Republic (OFR) on the Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Engnr. Prof. Mohammad Sani Haruna.

The conferment would be done exclusively for the NASENI boss ahead of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting to be chaired by the President himself at the Council Chamber at the Presidential Villa.

Incidentally, the Council meeting, according to the President, would be the last for the year.

Buhari’s decision to confer the national honour on the NASENI boss was announced himself during his address at the commissioning of the agency’s headquarters named: President Muhammadu Buhari Technology and Innovation Complex at Idu Industrial Zone, last week in Abuja.

Ahead of the OFR national honours to be conferred on Haruna, the President had earlier recommended him for an Excellence Service Award for driving the agency from the position of obscurity to limelight.

The announcement of the honour and recommendation for Excellence Service Award came to the NASENI boss as a surprise because the President was only scheduled to inaugurate the building.

Buhari, who is also the Chairman of NASENI, said he was impressed by the performance of the agency so far with what it has been able to achieve under his administration despite serious funding constraints; classifying the agency as one of the pivotal legacies his administration would bequeath to the next administration in 2023.

According to him, the agency, under Haruna’s leadership, has been repositioned to become a Technology and Innovation Hub for national development.

The President said “This is one pivotal legacy of this administration. With this complex and the available facility, the future of our national competitiveness among global economies is promising. We are sure that these advanced Science and Engineering Core facilities will assist our nation in the attainment of Africa Union’s 2063 Agenda and United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals, 2030.”

Noting that the agency, created over 30 years ago, had been facing multifarious challenges making it to perform below its potentials in the past, the President said his administration was determined to reverse the trend.

He said “NASENI has a long history of establishment and has been in existence for over 30 years now, but the agency has been facing so many challenges that were mitigating against the realisation of her full potential in line with the Act that established the Agency.”

He continued “under my Chairmanship, NASENI is undergoing a reinvention and transformation to become a Technology and Innovation Hub for our national development.

“Consequently, we have strategically repositioned NASENI to develop local capacity in machine building and fabrication, which is critical to Nigeria’s Industrial development.”

On why he was impressed by the Haruna’s leadership and resolved to surprise him with the award and honour, Buhari noted that NASENI has begun to domesticate foreign technologies and product development through backward integration, adding that “the recent attraction of 250 Czeck Koruna or $10.5 Million US Dollar Research and Development grant to Nigeria is evidence that our transformation is achieving results in building competitive Agency.”

Buhari who said that NASENI, under his watch as the Chairman, has lived up to its expectations and has performed well, added that the Agency has invented useful and historic intelligence and defence-related equipment and devices and has engineered, in collaboration with reputable organisations, Armoured Personnel Carrier with advanced features and Mine Resistant Ambushed Protected APC, among others.

He added that NASENI was advancing the Agricultural Self Sufficiency, Energy, Power and Home Grown Technology Programmes of his Administration

