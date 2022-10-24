Why Buchi is Assembling 2,022 Person Mass Choir

By Ebere Chibuzor

For close to 40 years, Buchi Atuonwu has been successful and consistent with bringing together what was hitherto believed to be impossible by mainstreaming reggae music into church.

In the early days, he recalled a couple of awkward incidents. A particular one remains fresh in his memory witnessed him being kicked out from stage as he was about to perform by a well known Minister of God screaming, “who brought a Rastaman to my church?”

Things have since changed and the tables have turned. Today, Buchi, the erstwhile rejected stone has become the cornerstone, headlining gospel music concerts with his band, Big Toonz, across Nigeria and abroad.

Despite this acknowledged celebrity status, he carried a heavy burden in his heart on account of the apparent disunity in the church. After giving it a long and hard thought as a patriot, he has decided to follow God’s leading to do things that could unite the church.

What is he up to? On November 19, at the Sports Centre of the University of Lagos, Buchi has convened the first-ever National Hymn Festival.

Working with known music ministers like Dr Panam Percy Paul, Joe Praize, Midnight Crew and Ada, the convener will lead the congregation in popular hymns.

Buchi strongly believes that he is led by the Spirit of God to break down the barriers of segregation and disunity which promoted exclusivity among the denominations, making them look like cults.

The National Hymn Festival is Buchi’s way of ensuring that these great hymns that built us up, sustained our faith and inspired us to do things and to live for Jesus Christ are not allowed to die.

Delegates of the Catholic Church, the Pentecostal fellowship, Evangelical Church of West Africa (ECWA) and the white garment churches have been chosen to constitute the 2,022-person National Hymn Festival choir.

These denominations have also assembled their individual choir to chase the top prize of N2 million and a trophy. There are also cash prizes, plaques and trophies for the second and third place; along with consolation awards for every participating choir.

