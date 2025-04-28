WHY APRIL 28 MATTERS

BY PATRICK WEMAMBU

Every 28th April (today) marks the World Day for Safety and Health at Work and this year International Labour Organization (ILO) commemorates the occasion by honouring labour inspectors.

This year, 2025, the theme for World Day for Safety and Health at Work is “Revolutionizing Health and Safety: The Role of AI and Digitalization at Work.” This theme emphasizes how artificial intelligence and digital technologies are changing the world of work.

Let us pause here to delve into available data on labour inspectors and their activities to understand how well-equipped they are to enforce labour laws including occupational safety and health laws.

Nearly 3 million people died of work-related accidents and diseases in 2019, most of them caused by occupational diseases (89%) and about 11% due to work accidents, according to ILO estimates. There were also 395 million workers who sustained non-fatal work injuries.

A joint WHO/ILO study revealed that exposure to long working hours was the risk factor with the largest work-related burden of disease in 2016, causing over 39% of deaths attributable to occupational diseases that year. In this context, the International Labour Conference added safety and health to Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work in 2022.

Labour inspection plays a key role in the promotion of a safe and healthy work environment and, more generally, in the attainment of decent working conditions for all.

In our evolving work landscape, where safety regulations and workplace wellness are increasingly in focus, there are persistent challenges with occupational health and safety. From employee injuries to financial burdens, the toll of workplace accidents and illnesses remains significant. As HR professionals, it’s important to stay informed and explore innovative solutions to address these hurdles head-on.

Let’s examine seven surprising statistics that highlight the importance of prioritizing employee health and safety:

a.) There are about 2.8 million nonfatal workplace accidents and injuries in the U.S. private industry each year.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2.8 million nonfatal workplace injuries and illnesses occurred in 2019, affecting 2.8 out of every 100 U.S. workers (Evotix, 2023).

b.) The U.S. had 266,530 sprains, strains, and tares in 2020.

Sprains, strains, and tears are the most common workplace injuries in the U.S. While seemingly less severe, these injuries affect productivity and can lead to substantial financial losses (Boskamp, 2023).

c.) 15% of workplace injuries occur in manufacturing jobs in the U.S.

Manufacturing jobs have the highest rate of workplace injuries, with 421,400 employees reporting non-fatal injuries or illnesses in 2019. Of the 421,400, 64,640 of them missed at least one day of work due to an injury or illness sustained on shift (Boskamp, 2023).

d.) Workplace injuries and illnesses cost the U.S. an estimated $250 billion each year.

The economic toll of workplace injuries and illnesses encompasses direct costs like medical expenses and workers’ compensation, along with indirect costs such as lost productivity and training replacement workers (Boskamp, 2023).

e.) On average, people injured on the job miss 8 days of work.

In the private industry in 2019, the median number of days people spent away from work due to an on-the-job accident or injury was eight. However, certain industries experience even longer absences, highlighting the need for targeted interventions to reduce downtime (Boskamp, 2023).

f.) 103 million workdays were lost to injury in 2021.

The loss of 103 million workdays presents a substantial challenge for employers, impacting productivity, operational efficiency, and financial performance. This figure underscores the importance of proactive measures to promote employee health and well-being (Evotix, 2023).

g.) Worker injuries and illnesses are down—from 10.9 incidents per 100 workers in 1972 to 2.7 per 100 in 2022.

Over the past half-century, concerted efforts by regulatory bodies, employers, and other stakeholders have led to a substantial decline in worker injuries and illnesses. However, the journey towards optimal workplace safety is far from over (OSHA, 2024).

As regards statistics on safety and health issues in Nigeria, about 2.78 million workers as at 2019 were said to die from occupational accidents and work-related diseases annually – whereas additional 374 million suffer from non-fatal occupational accidents globally each year.

This was disclosed by Dr. Chris Ngige, then Minister of Labour and Employment while commemorating the 2019 World Day for Safety and Health at Work in Abuja.

Nigeria’s safety and health sector faces a multitude of challenges, including inadequate funding, a shortage of trained healthcare professionals, poor infrastructure, and issues with drug quality and availability. These problems are further exacerbated by factors like corruption, unequal access to healthcare, and the burden of infectious diseases like malaria and HIV. Here’s a more detailed look at the issues:

a. Financial Constraints:

Underfunding:

The Nigerian health sector consistently receives insufficient funding, falling short of the World Health Organization’s recommended 15% of the national budget.

Low Budget Allocation:

The government’s allocation to health in 2021 was only 5%, highlighting a significant gap in financial commitment.

b. Human Resources:

Shortage of Healthcare Professionals:

Nigeria faces a severe shortage of doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers, with a high demand for medical professionals.

Brain Drain:

Poor compensation and working conditions contribute to the emigration of skilled healthcare professionals, further exacerbating the shortage.

c. Infrastructure and Equipment:

Poor Infrastructure:

Many hospitals lack basic facilities and equipment, including x-ray machines, adequate electricity, and clean water, impacting patient care.

Inadequate Maintenance:

Buildings, equipment, and vehicles are often poorly maintained, further hindering the delivery of quality healthcare.

d. Drug Availability and Quality:

Fake Drugs:

The presence of counterfeit drugs in the market poses a serious threat to public health, undermining the effectiveness of treatments.

Shortage of Essential Medicines:

A lack of access to essential drugs and vaccines hinders the prevention and treatment of diseases.

e. Disease Burden:

Infectious Diseases:

Malaria, HIV/AIDS, and tuberculosis remain significant health concerns in Nigeria, with high mortality rates.

Emerging and Re-emerging Diseases:

The country is also vulnerable to emerging and re-emerging health problems, such as monkeypox and cholera.

f. Access and Equity:

Unequal Access:

Geographic disparities and socioeconomic factors contribute to unequal access to healthcare services, with rural populations often facing significant challenges.

Corruption:

Corruption within the healthcare system hinders the efficient allocation of resources and the delivery of quality care.

g. Safety Concerns:

Road Accidents:

High rates of road accidents pose a significant threat to public safety, leading to numerous injuries and fatalities.

Industrial Accidents:

Accidents in industries like oil and gas, and mining also contribute to safety concerns, with reports of oil spills, pipeline vandalism, and mine accidents. Malnutrition:

Food insecurity and inadequate nutrition contribute to malnutrition, particularly among children.

h. Societal Factors:

Low Level of Education:

Low levels of education among some segments of the population can hinder their ability to understand health information and make informed decisions.

Persistent Unemployment:

Unemployment contributes to social instability and may exacerbate health problems.

Addressing these challenges requires a comprehensive approach, including increased investment in the health sector, improvements in infrastructure and human resources, strengthened regulatory frameworks, and a commitment to ensuring equitable access to healthcare for all Nigerians

Towards navigating the aforementioned challenges, it is the considered opinion of The Daily Times that employers can help reverse the statistics reeled out by providing convenient access to healthcare services and proactive wellness initiatives.

Similarly, we hereby recommend Onsite clinics to assist in serving as powerful tools – prioritizing employee well-being and reducing the risk of workplace injuries and illnesses.

Yet, more than ever, leveraging data-driven insights and creative strategies is advocated as crucial for workplace health and safety. More than just a cost-effective measure, onsite clinics represent a shift towards a culture of safety and holistic employee care. Investing in employee health not only protects lives but also fosters a happier, healthier workforce.

Happy Safety and Health Day Celebrations, Nigerians!