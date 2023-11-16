Why a lot of people think I sound like Rema-Yhung G

Fast rising Afrobeat artist, Glorious Gigi Ogagaogehne better known as Yhung G has revealed why a lot of people feel he sounds like popular rapper, singer and songwriter, Rema noted that a lot of audience who have watched him performed are usually left awe of his stage craft.

He said ‘I think people tend to attach my performance, sound to that of rave of the moment, Rema; an artist I respect so well who is currently representing the industry well. Our voice texture can sound alike but our kind of music differs’.

The undergraduate of Veritas University, Abuja started music at a tender age listening to songs by Timaya, Wizkid and Davido whom he considered as inspiration toward chasing music as a career.

Yhung G started his career professionally in 2017 where he started dropping freestyle on Instagram, getting views and preparing him for the industry. In 2022, Yhung G released his first official single and ever since, he has been working tirelessly.

On why he is doing music, Yhung G disclosed that, his motivation was to utilize the talent he as given by God and to be able to provide for his family and reach the peak of his career.