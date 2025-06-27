Why 10 judges including Acting Chief Judge Imo State were sacked- NJC

By Andrew Orolua

The long drawn out battle over appointment of Chief Judge of Imo State between Governor Hope Uzodinma and National Judicial Council ,NJC, reached it’s climax on Friday as NJC sacked the Acting Chief Judge of Imo State, Justice T N. Nzeukwu for having presented himself for inauguration.

NJC also fired nine other judges from Imo State judiciary as it recommended them for compulsory retirement from duties for falsification of their own ages to conferred undue advantages on themselves.

The Council directed the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma to immediately inaugurate the most senior Judge in the state as the Chief Judge of Imo State High Court .

In overruling the state governor , NJC insisted that the Governor must act in line with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to resolve the judicial logjam he created on the appointment rather than using his own whims and caprices .that are contrary to the laws of the country.

NJC in its latest action, sanctioned Justice T. N. Nzeukwu for making himself available to Uzodinma to be unlawfully inaugurated as Imo Chief Judge despite knowing he was fourth and not first in the hierarchy of Judges of the Imo State Judiciary.

READ ALSO: 100 Billion Loan: Edo govt defends action as assembly grants Okpebholo’s request

The unlawful conduct of Justice Nzeukwu was said to be contrary to Section 271 (4) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended and is therefore to be compulsorily retired from service as punishment.

The President of the Customary Court of Appeal, Imo State, Justice V. U. Okorie who chaired the Commission that nominated Justice Nzeukwu as acting Chief Judge was however absolved, having dissented on record against the recommendation to appoint Nzeukwu as acting Chief Judge.

NJC and Uzodinma have been on warpath in the last one year over which side has the Constitutional rights to nominate and appoint a Chief Judge for Imo state.

While Uzodinma assumed the right in utter breach of the Constitutional provisions, NJC is insisting on the Constitution donated power to make recommendations to the Governor for the appointment to be lawful.

Nine other Judges on the bench of Imo State Judiciary have been recommended for compulsory retirement from duties for falsification of their own ages to confer undue advantages on themselves.

They were found to have altered their dates of birth in their official records in order to confer on themselves the undue advantage of staying longer in service .

The five Imo State High Court Judge caught and recommended for compulsory retirement are, Justices M. E. Nwagboso, B. C. Iheka, K. A. Leaweanya, Okereke Chinyere Ngozi , Innocent Chidi Ibeawuchi

Four Judges of the Customary Court of Appeal, Imo State were also recommended for compulsory retirement.They are :Tennyson Nze, Ofoha Uchenna, Everyman Eleanya and Rosemond Ibe

NJC, however, dismissed, for want of merit, similar allegations against three Judges of the State High Court whose dates of birth were found to bear no discrepancy.

The three Judges whose dates of birth were found to bear no discrepancy are Justices I. O. Agugua, C. A. Ononeze-Madu and L. C. Azuama.

Six other High Court Judges of the State, whose dates of birth either had discrepancies but with acceptable explanations or with discrepancies arising from genuine correction of their dates of birth to their disadvantage, were also exonerated.

Two of them were given a clean bill of health owing to provision of acceptable explanation for discrepancies in their dates of birth and they are Hon Justices Vincent I. Onyeka and Vivian O. B. Ekezie.

However, NJC directed that Justices Onyeka and Ekezie must maintain the date of birth supplied by the Council of Legal Education in their official records.

Four other Judges absolved on account that they genuinely corrected their dates of birth to their disadvantage are Justice P. U. Nnodum, Alma Ngozi Eluwa, Matthew Chinedu Ijezie and Ononogbo Chidi Linus.

The decisions of the NJC were contained in a public statement by its Deputy Director of Information, Mrs Kemi Babalola Ogedegbe.