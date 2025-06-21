WHO, SPHCB, JAP facilitate street polio vaccination in Kaduna

By Idibia Gabriel

In a continuous efforts to meet up with the “No More Zero Dose of Polio Immunization” to children under the Ages of 5 years, the Journalists Initiative on Polio Immunization (JAP) in collaboration with the World Health Organization(WHO) and State Primary Healthcare Board have conducted Polio campaign at a Road Safety Spots where some children who have never received the vaccines were Immunized.

The Team was at the Mando Round About where Road Safety Officials carried out it’s routine operation and met with several travelers coming in to Kaduna for normal daily activities and agreed to submit their children to be immunized.

Hajiya Habiba Baba Tanko from Udawa village Birnin Gwari Local Government who was one of the travelers carrying her 2 years old baby willingly agreed for her baby to be immunized, according to statement released yesterday in Kaduna.

She informed the team that since she gave birth to the baby she has never administered the vaccines to her but voluntarily did so after receiving convincing enlightenment on the importance of Polio Vaccination.

Haj. Tanko appreciated the team for the initiative and advice them not to relent because there are many travelers who are always on the road and thereby missed the House to House vaccination whenever the time comes.

Another parent, also a traveler identified as comrade A. Hamza noted with satisfaction the ongoing Polio Vaccination exercise and the manner in which the combined team conducts themselves, and condemned any parents that is promoting myths against the polio vaccines and appealed to parents avail their children to be immunized.