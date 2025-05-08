White smoke detected as new Pope emerge

By Kingsley Chukwuka

The Catholic church has elected a new Pope in an election that lasted for two days in Vatican City.

The election that saw the emergence of the Pope came after the death of Pope Francis, who died at age 88.

The sign of the concluded election is known through the emergence of a white smoke from the chimney above the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City.

However, the identity of the new pope was not immediately made known as the pontiff’s name is yet to be announced.

The white smoke flowed from the chimney above the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican on the second day of the Conclave shortly after 1pm on Thursday, our correspondent reports.

The white smoke signalled that one of the candidates for the pontificate had obtained the necessary two-thirds majority for election.

The crowd in St Peter’s Square is now waiting expectantly for the new Pope to appear on the huge balcony that runs across the front of St Peter’s basilica.