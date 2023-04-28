Fast-rising Nigerian artiste, Olowogbemi Babatunde, professionally known as Gandy, expressed how he was able to find peace and purpose in music.

The Ondo state native and Pitakwa rising star said ‘Music is my refuge, when things get tough, I’d curl into the sounds and rhythm to escape that void of loneliness and find peace’.

GandyBoy as close family call him, was born on the 14th of June, 1998 in Warri, Delta state, and like many others, he started singing and playing instruments from the church at a tender age but unfortunately, his mum insisted he focused on his education. Gandy attended Demonstration secondary school Warri, Delta start and went on to study physics and electronics at the prestigious University of Port Harcourt.

After graduation, Gandy linked up with super-talented producer Maestro, they put together their entire savings to buy some studio equipment and never looked back. In September 2022 Gandy released ‘Good Life’ and ‘do again’ followed by his hit single Tired’ in November. https://music.apple.com/ng/album/good-life-single/1642800728 Gandy has recorded way more than 60 songs, all while waiting for the right time and structure to put music out.

READ ALSO: Bwacha’s aide dumps APC Guber candidate, resigns

Growing up with no fatherly love or support gave Gandy the energy to work extra, he worked in a fish feed production company, worked as a Gym instructor, and as a cab driver and still while believing in music. Gandy noted that one of his early challenges was finding his sound, ‘there are so many replicas and “wanna be” out there and one has to find his sound to stand out and create a niche because where my words fail, I want my music to speak’.

Gandy is currently gearing up to release his first single for the year 2023 titled ‘ KOLO’ produced by maestro, mixed and mastered by STG in May. You can link up with Gandy on social media @gandy_vt on all social media platforms. For press and media contact @switchupafrica