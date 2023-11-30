When I served as a minister in Jonathan’s government, we airlifted N1.219 billion to Fayose—Obanikoro

A former minister of state for defence, Musiliu Obanikoro has revealed how N1.219 billion cash was airlifted to a former Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose in 2014.

Obanikoro claimed that he received the money from former national security adviser (NSA), Sambo Dasuki as directed by Fayose.

Naija News reports that Fayose is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), alongside his firm, Spotless Investment Limited, following their alleged involvement in N6.9 billion money laundering.

Giving evidence as an EFCC witness on Wednesday, Obanikoro told the court that the monies were airlifted in two trenches from Lagos.

According to him, “I was a minister under Jonathan’s administration in 2014. Sometime in 2014, we were going to have an election in Ekiti State. I was saddled with the responsibility of coordinating the activities in the election.

“Some days before the election, I got a call from governor Fayose asking me if I received any message for him from ONSA, I can recall that prior to that, we had some activities among which was fundraising for the purpose of that election.

“When Mr. Fayose called, I told him I would call him later. I had a phone conversation with the NSA and was told he would get back to me. After, he got back to me that N2.2 billion was paid into the account of Sylvan Mcnamara Ltd.”

The former minister said he did not know the source of the funds, adding that “only the NSA can explain the source of the fund”.

“I handed over the N1.219 million cash to Agbele for onward delivery to Fayose. I did not take any money or N19 million, contrary to a publication by a Lagos-based online platform,” he said.

When asked about his relationship with Sylvan Mcnamara Ltd, the former minister stated that “the account was created to deal with the issue of Boko Haram in Lagos”.

“The account was created by Taiwo Kareem and was used for the purpose of disbursing funds for election.

“I put a call through to let Fayose know that the money had been paid.

“Diamond Bank had said it did not have the capacity to make the funds available, so we opted to airlift the funds. The funds were airlifted from Lagos in two tranches, the volume was much.

READ ALSO: Tompolo’s firm, Bayelsa monarchs trade…

“Myself, my ADC and my security orderly were there, including a top aide of Fayose to meet Mr. Agbele, the bank manager. I instructed my orderly to escort Mr Agbele and ensure the safe delivery of the money.

“We airlifted the funds from Lagos in two tranches because the aircraft could not accommodate the funds. We used two aircraft and I was in one of the aircraft,” he added.