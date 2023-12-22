When a policeman demands money from You, ask for receipt – Police

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has asked Nigerians to ask for a receipt when a policeman demands money from them.

The Police Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, made this known on Friday during an interview on TVC.

Adejobi said no policeman or woman is allowed to collect any money from any citizen, saying that any officer caught with proof will be severely punished.

The Force spokesman added that appreciating police officers by giving them gifts on the road will put them in serious trouble.

Adejobi asked Nigerians to always follow due process in appreciating police officers by going to their offices and meeting their superiors.

Speaking further, Adejobi said the constabularies dismissed for attempted extortion of Dutch Rider in Oyo State are not police personnel.

Recall that the Oyo State Police Commissioner, Adebola Hamzat, ordered the immediate dismissal of two members of the special constabulary working with the state command over allegations of extortion.

The affected officers are Jimoh Lukman and Kareem Fatai.

Naija News reports that the personnel were paraded at the Oyo State Police Command, Eleyele, Ibadan, on Wednesday, where their dismissal was announced.

In a statement made available to journalists on Thursday, CP Hamzat said the dismissal of the two constables was in response to a recommendation from an orderly room investigation.

It would be recalled that a video went viral weeks ago showing the two police officers asking a Dutch tourist for money.

The video showed the tourist riding a power bike from the Netherlands to Abuja in the Federal Capital Territory. Naija News understands that the video generated mixed reactions among Nigerians on and offline.