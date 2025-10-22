WhatsApp’s next big shift: Usernames may replace phone numbers in landmark privacy move

In what could become the most transformative update in its history, WhatsApp, the world’s most widely used instant messaging platform, is preparing to change the way its two billion users connect. The company is testing a feature that allows people to identify themselves through usernames rather than phone numbers, a move that signals a major shift toward enhanced privacy and user control.

The proposed change, now in beta testing, would let users create unique usernames that others can use to find or message them without ever needing to share a phone number. The update represents a fundamental rethinking of WhatsApp’s identity system; one that could move the app closer to the likes of Telegram, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter), where public handles and private contact details coexist more flexibly.

This development marks a defining moment for WhatsApp, which has long operated under a number-based communication model. For nearly fifteen years, the app’s simplicity using phone numbers as primary identifiers has been one of its strongest selling points. But as privacy concerns and the need for flexible communication grow, WhatsApp appears ready to rewrite the rules that have defined it since its inception.

A Major Step Toward User Privacy

According to information first spotted by WABetaInfo, a platform that tracks WhatsApp’s experimental updates, the messaging app is testing a “username” option that will appear in users’ profiles. Early screenshots show a new section labeled “Choose your WhatsApp username,” allowing users to select a unique handle that others can use to reach them without ever seeing their phone number.

This new feature could significantly reduce the privacy risks associated with sharing contact details in group chats, public communities, or business networks. In recent years, WhatsApp’s growing use for large-scale communication such as corporate groups, e-commerce, and neighborhood watch chats has exposed users’ phone numbers to strangers or casual acquaintances.

By adopting usernames, WhatsApp seems poised to address one of its users’ most persistent complaints: the lack of anonymity and privacy in spaces where they must interact with people outside their personal contacts. In essence, it will let users keep the social convenience of WhatsApp while adding a privacy layer long demanded by the public.

A digital privacy researcher, speaking to The Verge, described the move as “an overdue step that acknowledges the blurred line between social and private communication.” The researcher added that the username system would be “a pragmatic solution to a growing safety concern on WhatsApp especially for women, minors, and professionals who use the app publicly.”

If implemented globally, the update would also align WhatsApp more closely with its sister platforms, Instagram and Facebook Messenger, both owned by parent company Meta. The integration could facilitate seamless communication across Meta’s ecosystem without forcing users to disclose personal details.

Balancing Privacy, Security, and Identity

While the idea of usernames seems simple on the surface, it carries complex implications for identity and security. WhatsApp’s entire encryption model and contact verification system are built on phone numbers. Replacing or supplementing that model means rethinking how encryption keys, authentication, and spam detection are handled; a major technical and policy challenge.

In this new system, a username would effectively become a pseudonym linked to a verified account, enabling communication without exposing the underlying number. But this raises questions about impersonation and identity theft, issues that have long plagued social networks like X and Telegram.

Tech experts say WhatsApp will likely deploy verification and reporting mechanisms to curb such misuse. Early reports suggest the company is working on a way to “reserve” usernames and verify ownership through internal authentication, though details remain under wraps. Meta has also emphasized that privacy will remain at the “core of WhatsApp’s identity,” hinting that end-to-end encryption will extend seamlessly to conversations initiated via usernames.

Still, the transition won’t be without challenges. “Once usernames enter the mix, moderation and verification become exponentially harder,” said Keren Elazari, a cybersecurity analyst based in Tel Aviv. “It’s a natural evolution for WhatsApp, but it will test the platform’s ability to balance freedom and security. If done wrong, it could open doors to impersonation or spam bots.”

The potential for misuse is real. Telegram, for example, has long faced cases of users registering usernames similar to public figures or businesses to impersonate them or run scams. If WhatsApp follows a similar route, ensuring verified handles and trusted identity systems will be crucial to maintaining user confidence.

That said, WhatsApp’s reputation for strict encryption and metadata protection gives it a unique advantage. Unlike many of its competitors, the platform has rarely suffered a large-scale data breach or identity exposure, largely because it operates under a phone-number verification model. The introduction of usernames while offering new freedoms must therefore preserve that security backbone to avoid undermining what has made WhatsApp so trusted worldwide.

Redefining Social Messaging

Beyond privacy, this new feature could redefine WhatsApp’s role in the digital communication landscape. What began as a simple text-messaging app in 2009 has evolved into a platform hosting communities, digital payments, and small business operations. The username feature could push WhatsApp further into the realm of social networking— a direction Meta has long envisioned.

Currently, WhatsApp users rely heavily on phonebook-based connections. But this model limits discovery: unless a user’s number is shared, they remain invisible to others. With usernames, discovery becomes more flexible, people can be found or contacted by name, not digits. This could revolutionize professional networking, online communities, and digital commerce, all within WhatsApp’s secure environment.

In fact, industry analysts believe the feature could also complement Meta’s broader business ambitions. By allowing usernames, WhatsApp could make it easier for brands, influencers, or entrepreneurs to maintain public profiles without revealing personal contact information. “It’s a strategic step that allows Meta to expand WhatsApp’s business functionality without alienating users who care about privacy,” said a report by Business Insider.

The update could also facilitate cross-platform synergy. Since Instagram and Facebook Messenger already support usernames, WhatsApp’s adoption of the same system could streamline user experience across Meta’s products making it possible, for instance, to find or message someone on WhatsApp using the same username they use on Instagram.

However, the move also invites speculation about WhatsApp’s long-term direction. Is it still a messaging app, or is it slowly becoming a social identity platform under Meta’s larger integration plan? While the company has not confirmed any such intentions, the username feature clearly hints at a shift toward flexibility, openness, and interconnectedness.

The Road Ahead

The username rollout remains in the testing phase and is limited to a small number of users in WhatsApp’s beta channel. There is no official timeline for a full release, but history suggests that once a feature reaches this stage, public rollout usually follows within months. Still, the company has remained tight-lipped, likely to fine-tune its privacy and anti-impersonation measures before launch.

For the average user, the implications are immense. A username-driven WhatsApp means people could safely join large groups, participate in forums, or engage in business chats without exposing their numbers, an especially valuable change for journalists, activists, and customer service operators.

It also means greater control over personal visibility. Users could, for instance, keep their phone number private but make their username searchable which provides a balance between accessibility and security that’s been missing from WhatsApp until now.

However, experts caution that the feature’s success will depend on thoughtful implementation. “Usernames can solve one problem but create another,” noted cybersecurity lawyer Olayinka Akande in an interview with TechPoint Africa. “If the verification process isn’t transparent or if people can register multiple usernames without oversight, it might fuel impersonation, phishing, or fraud.”

Meta’s challenge, therefore, will be to combine user-friendly innovation with its longstanding privacy commitments. WhatsApp’s global user base includes everyone from local traders in India to journalists in Europe, so the system must work seamlessly across regions, languages, and security environments.

Despite the risks, optimism remains high. The username feature is being described by analysts as the biggest evolution in WhatsApp since the introduction of end-to-end encryption in 2016. By allowing communication without revealing one’s number, the platform could offer a hybrid identity model, one that feels social yet remains private, open yet secure.

In a world where online privacy is increasingly under siege, WhatsApp’s latest experiment represents a timely and potentially transformative development. It reflects a recognition that digital identity must evolve and that even the most established communication tools must adapt to the times.

If successful, this new chapter will not just redefine WhatsApp, but could set a new standard for privacy-first communication in the era of interconnected social platforms. For billions of users across continents, it might soon be less about “What’s your number?” and more about “What’s your username?”