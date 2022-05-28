What NPHCDA is doing

The Executive Director (ED) of National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr Faisal Shuaib, said the agency has initiated Community Health Influencers and Promoters of Health Services, CHIPS, an innovation he said was design to scale up and harmonise different community health programmes.

The NPHCDA boss who spoke during an exclusive interview with the Daily Times was reacting to what the agency is doing to ensure that community’s health workers are trained and equipped in communities to handle emergency cases.

He said, ‘’we are also introducing new things that can improve community health programme.

These workers are women that have at least elementary school education who will be selected in their wards. We are looking at having 10 women per ward that will be trained for six months to treat simple conditions, like a child who gets injured after playing football can get first aid treatment.

‘’If a child has diarrhoea, this kind of women will teach the parent or guardian how to do Oral Rehydration Solution and then give ORS to the parent. If a woman delivers a baby, they will encourage her to go for routine immunisation. They will also encourage pregnant women to visit health facilities for antenatal activities to prevent maternal and child mortality in such communities.

Since they have been visiting health facilities for antenatal, when the time for delivery comes it will be easy for them to go to the health centre. They will also promote hygiene, encourage environmental sanitation.

‘’Community health workers make huge difference in health outcome. The reason why it has not been in existence in the past is because people say it is too expensive. But is it more expensive than the number of women who die in our communities? This is also to encourage women who like to give health talks in communities. Some of them are retired nurses, while some are young people, if they are trained, they see it as an honour to go from one house to another talking to their community members, encouraging them and they may do it for nothing’’.

