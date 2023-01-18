What I told Donald Trump when he asked me why christians are being killed in Nigeria – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has recalled a private meeting in which former United States President, Donald Trump asked him why Christians are being killed in Nigeria.

According to Buhari, Trump had asked him then as the US President during a meeting between both leaders why Christians are getting killed in Nigeria.

“Why are you killing Christians in Nigeria? Buhari recalled Trump asking him during their meeting.

The Nigerian leader replied that contrary to what some people believe, Christians are not being killed in Nigeria but some criminal elements hiding under the guise of religion are the ones carrying out killings for their selfish interest.

He emphasized the need for continuous education so that the larger populace would not be hoodwinked.

Buhari made the disclosure while speaking at Nouakchott, Mauritania on Tuesday, during a meeting with United States Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom, Rashad Hussain.

The Nigerian President was quoted in a statement by his spokesperson, Femi Adesina to have explained that the killings are not religious but only that some persons promoting Boko Haram and other terrorist interests in Nigeria are hiding under the canopy of religion to advance their selfish agenda.

Ambassador Hussain was quoted to have emphasized his country’s readiness to partner with Nigeria in promoting religious harmony and peaceful co-existence.

The statement partly read, “Recounting his private meeting at the White House with former President Donald Trump, the Nigerian leader recalls Trump asking him: “why are you killing Christians in Nigeria,” and how he proceeded to tell him that the issue in the country was not religious, but rather criminal, and a usage of religion by some elements to further their economic, and sometimes, political interests.

“It’s a problem Nigeria has been struggling with for a long time, and it is completely unnecessary,” President Buhari said. “Some people use religion as sentiment, but with adequate education, people are seeing through it now. Majority of the people just want to practice their religion without problem, but some people cash in on religious misunderstanding for their own ends.

“When people are educated, they are able to discern when others want to use religion for certain ends. They do it mostly for material reasons. Also, when some people are incompetent, they bring in all sorts of excuses, including religion.”

Ambassador Hussain said the United States of America is interested in partnering with Nigeria in the areas of formal and non-formal education, towards religious harmony.

“There’s so much we can do together to promote peace, promote communal harmony. We love what you are doing, and we would be glad to assist as appropriate,” he said.”

