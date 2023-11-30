‘What Ganduje will do in APC to retain power in 2027’-Hadiza Sabo Jimeta

All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Adamawa State, Hadiza Sabo Jimeta, has expressed optimism that the party would retain power in the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that Jemita made this known while addressing newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja, in preparations to launch ‘Iconic Legacy Megazine’ capturing the political life of the APC deputy national chairman (North), Ali Bukar Dalori.

She noted that the party’s national chairman, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Dalori, and other members of the National Working Committee (NWC), would heal the wounds in the party, irrespective of the political crisis and reposition it to retain power in 2027.

Jimeta added the present NWC has what it takes to unite the party and make it more viable in the nation’s political landscape.

She said, “There is no political party that has no issues, especially the big parties, but I believe APC under Ganduje and Dalori will be one; they will heal the wounds and prepare the party to win the 2027 elections.”

Ganduje’s Administration Employed JSS Students Into Civil Service

Meanwhile, Governor Abba Yusuf-led Kano State government has revealed how the past administration of Abdullahi Ganduje allegedly employed unqualified persons, including Junior Secondary Schools (JSS) Students, into the Civil Service.

Naija News understands that the current administration directed the suspension of the salaries of some civil servants.

Subsequently, a committee was set up to screen and verify employment conducted by the immediate past administration.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Abudullahi Baffa Bichi, while addressing newsmen on Friday, said the committee found out that the last administration undertook mass employment without recourse to necessary guidelines and service regulation.