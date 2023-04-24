What gains for Africa from Bretton Woods Institutions’ 2023 Spring Meetings?

By Okeoghene Akubuike

The World Bank Group (WBG) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) between April 10 and April 16 converged on Washington DC for their Annual Spring meetings.

The meetings brought together central banks, international financial institutions, ministers of finance and development, private sector executives, representatives from civil society organisations, and academics to discuss global economy issues.

It held amidst international efforts to stimulate global economy dampened by post-COVID-19 crisis, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, food shortages and climate-related challenges.

The meeting focused on agriculture and food insecurity, economic recovery, increasing fragility, conflict, and violence, climate change and debt, empowering women entrepreneurs, and the importance of private capital in sustainable development, among others.

The IMF’s latest World Economic Outlook Update Report for April 2023: “A Rocky Recovery”, released at the meetings shows global growth is projected to bottom out at 2.8 per cent in 2023 before rising modestly to 3.0 per cent in 2024.

The report showed that advanced economies were expected to see a growth slowdown from 2.7 per cent in 2022 to 1.3 per cent in 2023.

While the outlook growth in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) is expected to slow to 3.6 per cent in 2023 as a “big funding squeeze”, tied to the drying up of aid and access to private finance, hits the region.

The report said the slowdown and subsequent rebound to 4.2 per cent in 2024 in SSA was in line with global recovery, subsiding inflation, and a winding down in monetary policy tightening.

According to the report, this will be the second consecutive year that SSA will record a lower rate of growth than the previous year.

Abebe Selassie, Director, African Department, IMF, while speaking at the new conference on the SSA Regional Economic Outlook during the meetings, said some countries, particularly those in the East African Community bloc, or non-oil resource-intensive countries, were expected to fare better.

He said Nigeria’s economy, a major oil exporter in Africa, was expected to grow by 3.2 per cent in 2023, down from 3.6 per cent in 2022, and projected growth to slow to 3.0 in 2024.

“The rapid tightening of global monetary policy has raised borrowing costs for SSA countries both on domestic and international markets.

“All Sub-Saharan African frontier markets have been cut off from market access since Spring 2022″, he said.

Selassie said the US dollar effective exchange rate reached a 20-year high last year, increasing the burden of dollar-denominated debt service payments.

He also said if measures were not taken, the” funding squeeze” will hamper Sub-Saharan’s efforts to build a skilled and educated population and to be the driving force of the global economy in years to come.

“First, it is important to consolidate public finances and strengthen public financial management amid difficult funding conditions.

“Second is containing inflation. Monetary policy should be steered cautiously until inflation is firmly on a downward trajectory and projected to return to the central bank’s target range.

“Third is allowing the exchange rate to adjust, while mitigating the adverse effects on the economy, including the rise in inflation and debt due to currency depreciations”, he said.

