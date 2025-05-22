We’ve reduced travel time to Lagos, Abuja – Plateau Commissioner

By Kingsley Chukwuka

The Plateau State Commissioner for Transportation, Davou Gyang has said the transportation system in the country has been redefined making it easy for commuters to access the metro bus town service to ease the harsh economic system.

Davou also said the Governor Caleb Mutfwang administration has partnered Valujet airlines to reduce travel time from Jos to Lagos and Jos to Abuja with an affordable airfare.

“We have reduced the airfare from N200,000 to N130,000”, the Commissioner said on Wednesday during a Ministerial briefing in Jos.

According to him, the State is equally pursuing an air operator certificate to launch its own airline, aiming to democratise air travel.

Furthermore, he said rail infrastructure had seen a major leap, with 80km of rehabilitated tracks between Jos and Kuru, enabling trial services since May 2023.

“A deal with the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) finalised in April 2025 will federalise operations, linking Jos to Kafanchan and Gombe.

“This revival is expected to lower cement costs and enhance agro-produce distribution through planned Special Agro-Processing Zones,“ he said.

Mr Gyang said the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) conversion centre, approved in partnership with Greenfield Energy, would transition vehicles to hybrid fuel systems.

“Five hectares in Jos have been earmarked for a CNG refuelling station, with plans to replicate facilities statewide, aligning with federal energy transition goals but ahead in execution,“ said Mr Gyang.

The commissioner said metro bus services had expanded to 15 routes, cutting fares by up to 80 per cent, and a smart payment system and CCTV surveillance were implemented to secure cashless travel, saving commuters an estimated ₦60,000 monthly.

“Fifteen new buses will debut by May 29, 2025, broadening access to underserved areas,“ said the commissioner.

He disclosed that skill development programmes with the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT) aimed to address manpower gaps with a Jos-based learning centre, set to open in September 2025.

“This will offer certifications and master’s degrees in logistics, eliminating the need for training in Zaria or Port Harcourt,“ he said.

Mr Gyang, however, commended the efforts of Governor Caleb Mutfwang for his swift approvals and visionary policies.