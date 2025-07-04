We’ve not taken official position on coalition – PDP

…Says party focused on unity, national convention

By Tunde Opalana

The National Working Committee (NWC) of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has distanced itself from a purported call on members of the party to join the newly formed political coalition.

This is in response to a call on Tuesday by the Atiku Abubakar led ex- members who are now fully integrated into the African Democratic Congress, ADC, urging PDP members to embrace the new political movement ahead of 2027.

National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba on Thursday in Abuja said “for the avoidance of doubt, the NWC states in clear terms that the PDP has not taken any official position on the issue of Coalition.”

Rather, he said “the PDP is for now focused on building and consolidating on attained unity, stability and strengthening of its structures and capacity to play its roles as the leading opposition party determined to return to power in 2027.”

The party scribe said the PDP is currently working conscientiously towards a successful National Convention which will further revamp and reposition it for the task ahead.

“Nevertheless, as a major opposition Party with very strong presence and bond with Nigerians across the country, the PDP restates that it remains open to working with other well-meaning like-minded citizens in the collective effort to rescue our nation from the stranglehold of the rudderless and insensitive All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration,” he said.

The party, according to Ologunagba appreciated Nigerians for their interest, solidarity and loyalty to the PDP brand and reassured that all machineries are being put in place to re-activate the PDP winning ways ahead of the 2027 general elections.