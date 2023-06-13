We’v not pick candidates for NASS Minority leadership – PDP

By Tunde Opalana

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has told its members across the country to disregard rumour of purported nomination of candidates for minority leadership positions in both chambers of the National Assembly which are being inaugurated today.

Hon. Debo Ologunagba, National Publicity Secretary of the party said

“such rumours and reports do not represent the true position of affairs in our party and among our National Assembly members-elect.”

For clarity, he said the PDP is on the same page with its lawmakers-elect in focusing, for now, on maximizing their numerical strength with other opposition parties to determine the emergence of the Presiding Officers of the two chambers of the National Assembly today and will not allow any distractions at this moment.

Ologunagba in a statement Monday said “the interest of the PDP is to ensure that whoever emerges as the Speaker of the House of Representatives must be a person with long standing relevant managerial and legislative experience, leadership capacity and past legislative achievements as a member of the House of Representatives.

“At the right time, the PDP together with our members in the National Assembly will speak with one voice on any issues with regard to other leadership positions in the federal legislature.

“The PDP therefore urges Nigerians to disregard the said rumour and reports as our Party and members-elect at the moment have our eyes on the ball on the election of the Presiding Officers of the two chambers of the National Assembly in the general interest of the people of Nigeria.”

