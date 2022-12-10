Weststar Rolls out all-new Mercedes-Benz C-Class in Nigeria

By Temitope Adebayo

The all-New Mercedes-Benz C-Class is now available in Nigeria, courtesy of Weststar Associates Limited. This was revealed in a statement made available to Motoring World on Monday.

The all-new C-Class is the perfect combination of comfort and performance. It is built with the singular objective of helping people escape the stress of everyday life into a luxurious retreat, into your own comfort zone.

According to the statement, as one of Mercedes-Benz’s best sellers & longest running model series, over 10.5 million Mercedes-Benz C-Class models have been delivered to customers globally since its inception in 1982.

It explained: “This all-new model generation takes things many steps further with even more digitized features as well as stunning & expressive design features.

“The most prominent highlight in the all-new C-Class is most certainly the latest generation of the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) infotainment system, which is more intuitively operated and has a higher learning capacity. Like the new S-Class, the new C-Class is equipped with the second generation of MBUX.

“The vehicle interior becomes even more digital and intelligent, as both the hardware and software have made great strides, that is brilliant images on the LCD screens make it easy to control vehicle and comfort functions. Other key highlights of the MBUX in the new C-Class include; an increasingly sharp ‘Hey Mercedes’ voice assistant, music streaming available with the ‘Online Music’ service, a stunning widescreen central display, Augmented Video and a fingerprint scanner for personalization of MBUX settings.”

The modern and luxurious design of the all-new C-Class is most certainly another stand out feature. The all-new C-Class can be described as slimmer, sportier and more stylish, featuring bold exterior accents like the power domes on the bonnet, the radiator grille with the Mercedes-Benz pattern design and flush 17- to 19-inch wheels in modern designs.

Another key feature in the exterior design of the new C-Class is the DIGITAL LIGHT which is inherited from the S-Class, it has a light module with three extremely powerful LEDs in each headlamp that projects solutions of more than 2.6 million pixels.

The interior design on the other hand, is flushed with new surfaces and elements on the instrument panel and center console. There is a new air vent design which is reminiscent of aircraft engine nacelles, and customers who go for the AMG line interior get more extra special features like the two-tone upholstery.

With a longer body design and wheelbase, the Mercedes Benz C-Class has more space and leg room for rear seat passengers. Other luxury features in the interior include a high-resolution LCD screen housing the instrument cluster, ambient lighting featuring optical fibres and the Burmester 3D surround sound system.

It is powered by a new 4-cylinder M 254 petrol engines with outputs at 150kw/204hp – 190kw/258hp and a peak torque of 300nm – 400nm, which come with mild hybrid electrified drivetrains equipped with a 48-volt EQ Boost.

Speaking on the reception of the all-new C-Class, Weststar’s Chief Executive Officer(CEO), Mr. Mirko Plath said, “We have started receiving some big demand for the all-new C-Class in this market as many of our customers are really blown away with the new high-tech features of this vehicle, it’s also very spacious thanks to the new long wheel base and I can assure Mercedes-Benz lovers that the driving experience is out of the world.”

